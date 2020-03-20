Soap makers cut prices, boost production due to coronavirus scare – India news

FMCG players like HUL, Godrey Consumer and Patanjali said they were helping to combat the Covid-19 epidemic by reducing the prices of soaps and hygiene products and increasing the production of those items.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), the market leader, invested 100 kronor kronor on Friday to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the public interest, HUL reduces the prices of Lifebuoy cleaners, Lifebuoy hand washers and Domex floor cleaners by 15 percent. We are starting to manufacture these products at affordable prices and they will be available on the market in the next few weeks, “the HUL report stated.

“HUL has also increased the production of life preserves, Lifebuoy hand washes and Domex floor cleaners and is committed to increasing it further in the coming weeks,” it added.

In the next few months, HUL will donate two pieces of Lifebuoy soap to those sections of society that need it most.

HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said, “In a crisis like this, companies have a big role to play. We are working closely with governments and our partners to ensure that we together overcome this global health crisis.” Haridwar’s Patanjali Ayurved said he had reduced soap prices for aloe faith and haldi-chandan by 12.5 percent.

“In light of the common man’s problems, Swami Ramdev has decided to cut prices … to help ordinary people fight coronaviruses,” said Patanjali spokesman S K Tijarawla.

Godrej said he decided not to pass on the increase in raw material prices to consumers.

“Prices in the soap category have seen significant deflation in 2019. However, in recent months, we have seen an increase in raw material intake by 30 percent. We planned to increase prices to partially cover this jump in input costs.

“However, with the expansion of Covid-19, we have decided to keep this increase right now. It is our sincere effort to ensure that supplies are replenished across all channels so that our consumers can adopt better hygiene practices and remain safe,” said CEO Godrej Consumer Products (India & SAARC) Sunil Kataria.

There are reports of panic buying among consumers and several online retailers such as Grofers, BigBasket and offline retailers such as Walmart and Metro Cash & Carry are witnessing a rapid rise in sales of personal care and hygiene products.

