Soaring liquidation worries retailers and small businesses

Business liquidations have increased while cases of voluntary administration have decreased in the past two years, raising concerns that businesses are not proactive enough to avoid failure.

However, there is also concern that the high cost and complexity of voluntary administration are preventing companies from taking action.

Business recovery experts say that many struggling businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, could have avoided the liquidation had they acted earlier.

“Sometimes secured creditors push the button to put a business in receivership because business owners fail to contact them,” said Daniel Zhang of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway.

January is traditionally a tough time for retail businesses in particular, as consumers cut back on spending in favor of settling the accounts of the silly season.

While the number of bankrupt firms was not close to crisis levels, Zhang said there were more liquidations than there would normally be and that many could have been avoided.

Less than 10% of the cases in which his company works are voluntary administration. However, this should be at least 20%, he said.

“Often we find that the owners have failed to communicate properly. It could be a shame or if the results have not improved since the last time, they may be embarrassed,” he said.

Often, businesses were forced into liquidation because it was the easiest and quickest way to move forward because help was not sought soon enough. Many directors and business owners did not understand the restructuring and insolvency laws, said Zhang.

Craig Garner, managing director of Business Mentors NZ, said that too many New Zealand businesses have failed unnecessarily.

He agreed that many homeowners were ashamed to fight and ask for help before it was too late.

“The New Zealand psyche celebrates our positive attitude, so unfortunately asking for help is often mistakenly seen as a weakness.

“With financial problems, early intervention is key,” said Garner.

“Financial literacy, or lack thereof, is a significant problem in New Zealand. The solution is accessible and relevant education, and working with people with the skills and knowledge to ensure the application of knowledge and systems. “

He said the only failure was “not to seek help”.

John Fisk, head of corporate recovery at PwC and president of the Restructuring Insolvency & Turnaround Association, said there is a “low base” of voluntary administration appointments in New Zealand.

Voluntary administration is a common route for struggling hotel and retail businesses, but often many businesses leave it too late for recovery and winding up is the only option, he said. declared.

“There are situations where we would be involved where we said,” Look, if we had been asked to get involved 12 months earlier, we could have saved this business. “

At least one in five cases that PwC has worked on in the past year recalls this sentiment, he said.

“When you identify a problem early on, it certainly creates the opportunity for remedial work that will allow the business to continue and hopefully thrive.”

But often when a business was in trouble, directors were not interested in spending money on professional advice, he said.

Another disincentive to seek help earlier may also be associated with cost.

Voluntary administration tended to be more expensive and required two meetings with creditors – one within a week of their appointment, said Fisk.

“Voluntary administration, if it can be streamlined to reduce costs, would be a factor that would make restructuring a more attractive tool for small and medium-sized enterprises.”

New Zealand needs a cost-covering process to encourage small businesses to consider the option, he said.

“We have to have a process that is going to be much more positive for businesses and you will not see businesses being wound up unnecessarily and hopefully better returns for creditors.”

