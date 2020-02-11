SoCal Edison pays $ 900,000 settlement over 2014 Wofford Heights forest fire

Southern California Edison paid $ 900,000 to the federal government to settle a claim regarding a 2014 forest fire that burned over 4,392 acres of Forest Service land in County Kern.

The United States alleged in its allegation that the Way Fire, which was lit in Wofford Heights, was caused by the negligence of SoCal Edison, as an insulator detached from its pin on the cross member of a electric pole SoCal Edison, allowing the driver to come into contact with another driver.

“These regulations go a long way to compensate the public for the damage caused to public lands by the fire and the costs of fighting the fire,” said US Attorney McGregor W. Scott. “This office will continue to seek recovery from those whose negligence results in fires that endanger public lands and communities and who need public funds to suppress.”

Since 2012, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California has obtained settlements in more than 25 different cases involving damage caused by forest fires on federal lands, with settlements valued at nearly $ 200 million.