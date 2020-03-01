socal-forecast:-cooler-temps,-chance-of-rain-anticipated-sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Next a warming trend in Southern California, temperatures will dip Saturday evening into Sunday, bringing a probability of showers and achievable storms.

There is a 40% probability of showers for Los Angeles and Orange counties with temperatures of about 62 on Sunday.

A Wind Advisory went into result for the Higher Desert spot right until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see identical ailments with a high of about 58 and a 50% prospect of rain and thunderstorms.

In the mountains, there is a 60% chance of snow with about 2 to 4 inches at 6,000 feet.

