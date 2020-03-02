socal-forecast:-dry,-windy-situations-anticipated-monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Wind Advisory was issued Sunday night and a Superior Wind Observe will go into result Monday as some spots in Southern California carry on to see a tiny possibility of showers.

Circumstances will start out to dry for Los Angeles and Orange counties with temperatures of about 71 on Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar disorders with a substantial of about 72.

In the mountains, highs will be about 40 levels as snow continues to slide in sites like Big Bear, which will see about three-4 inches of snow overnight.

