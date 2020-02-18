[socal-forecast:-generally-sunny-skies-on-faucet-tuesday]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Southland will see sunny skies and temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s across the region on Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be heat, with a substantial of 75 on tap as temperatures dip to 53 at night time. Substantial clouds are also envisioned.

A lot of sunshine is predicted in the valleys and Inland Empire. The spot will arrive at a higher of 76 and a low of 44.

