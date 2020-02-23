[socal-forecast:-great-temps,-gentle-rain-linger-sunday-forward-of-mid-7-days-warmup]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Interesting weather conditions and scattered showers will linger throughout Southern California on Sunday ahead of a bout of heat settles throughout the location.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 20% chance of gentle rain in the early morning hrs with a significant of 67. Then factors will start out heating up with most likely history-breaking temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a higher of 67 soon after rain moves out of the location by Sunday early morning.

Get the most current updates on the rain with the No cost ABC7 Los Angeles app

Obtain the ABC7 application for temperature alerts: Click listed here for iOS products | click on here for Android units. If you have the application, switch on press notifications and personalize the application. Click on My News from the base menu, then star the subjects you would like to observe and faucet Finished.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings



Download the totally free Accuweather application for Iphone and Android gadgets.

Share your climate photographs and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Working day Forecasts









