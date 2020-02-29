socal-forecast:-heat-conditions-make-way-for-significant-cooldown-saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Following a handful of heat times, Southern California will see temperatures dip on Saturday, bringing in the opportunity for some showers by the end of the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures fall down to about 72, right after a couple of days in the 80s. By Sunday, temps will plummet about another 10 degrees with a 60% of rain by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see identical disorders, with a superior of 72 and very clear skies.

