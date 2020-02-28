socal-forecast:-heat-temps,-superior-clouds-continue-on-friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — SoCal will see heat ailments all over again on Friday with significant clouds, but a cooldown moves in in excess of the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures strike about 83, with higher clouds.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see very similar situations, with a substantial of 85.

The weekend may well see a huge cooldown, with temperatures dropping to the very low 70s on Saturday and the small 60s on Sunday, with a prospect of night showers. Some snow may drop in the mountains more than 6,000 feet.

Get the most recent updates on the rain with the Free of charge ABC7 Los Angeles app

Obtain the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click on right here for iOS products | click on right here for Android products. If you have the application, flip on press notifications and personalize the app. Click on My Information from the bottom menu, then star the matters you’d like to adhere to and tap Accomplished.

Stay radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings



Down load the absolutely free Accuweather app for Iphone and Android gadgets.

Share your climate photos and movie with #ABC7Eyewitness

seven-Day Forecasts









