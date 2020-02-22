[socal-forecast:-interesting-temperatures,-light-weight-rain-on-faucet-for-saturday]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Sunshine and very clear skies will make way for a prospect of rain and even some thunderstorms in Southern California Saturday.

The light-weight rain is predicted to start off all-around midnight, dropping considerably less than a quarter-inch as it carries on by Saturday early morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties have a 60% likelihood of observing some rain with a significant of 64 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a significant of 62 in advance of Santa Ana winds move in and elevate temps to about 84 levels by the center of next 7 days.

Mountain communities should really assume 1-3 inches of snow at elevations around 6,000 toes and chains are advised for vehicles.

