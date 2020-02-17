[socal-forecast:-mainly-sunny-skies,-tranquil-ailments-forward-for-monday]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will persist across most of Southern California on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly apparent skies, with sunshine and a superior of about 71 on Sunday soon after a gentle layer of early morning fog burns off.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny with a substantial of about 74. The heat climate with persist by the 7 days till a opportunity of rain films back again into the region by the weekend.

