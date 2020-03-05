socal-forecast:-morning-clouds,-afternoon-sunshine-envisioned-thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Southern California will see a couple of clouds Thursday morning following by sun and delicate temperatures in the afternoon.

But temperatures will fall for the weekend and significant rain could slide on Tuesday

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds with a high of 74 levels.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see comparable disorders, with temperatures reaching a superior of 79.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Cost-free ABC7 Los Angeles application

Obtain the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS gadgets | simply click in this article for Android products. If you have the application, change on push notifications and personalize the application. Click on on My Information from the base menu, then star the subject areas you would like to stick to and faucet Completed.

Dwell radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings



Download the free Accuweather application for Apple iphone and Android units.

Share your weather conditions shots and online video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts









