socal-forecast:-santa-ana-winds-return-tuesday-underneath-sunny-skies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Santa Ana winds make a return Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures attain the 80s in some pieces of SoCal.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures climb into the 80s, with a large of about 83 on Tuesday, with robust winds as a result of the canyons.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see equivalent problems, with a high of 82.

