socal-forecast:-santa-ana-winds,-warm-temps-proceed-wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Santa Ana winds adhere about SoCal Wednesday, maintaining temperatures in the 80s in numerous communities.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures in the 80s, with warm breezes blowing through the canyons up to 30 mph.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar situations, with a higher of 81.

The weekend may well see a large cooldown, with temps dropping to 60s and very low 70s.

