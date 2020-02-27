socal-forecast:-sunny-skies,-possible-document-temps-for-this-time-of-calendar-year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — SoCal will see primarily sunny skies with a handful of higher clouds and temperatures climbing into the 80s, possibly location a report for the date.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit the mid 80s, probably placing a report for the day.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see equivalent circumstances, with a high of 87.

The weekend might see a large cooldown, with temperatures dropping to 70 on Saturday and the small 60s on Sunday, with a likelihood of evening showers.

