[socal-forecast:-sunshine,-very-clear-skies-envisioned-friday,-light-weight-rain-on-tap-for-weekend]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Southern California will see sunshine and clear skies Friday, but some light rain is envisioned at night time into Saturday early morning.

The rain is expected to commence all over midnight Friday, dropping fewer than a quarter-inch as it continues by way of the early morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see an average higher of 75 on Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a large all around 76.

Mountain communities should really anticipate 1-three inches of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet and chains are recommended for automobiles.

