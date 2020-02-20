[socal-forecast:-sunshine,-warm-temps-anticipated-thursday]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Southern California will see sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s on Thursday.

A possibility of light rain is achievable starting off Friday evening and into Saturday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see very clear skies with a large temperature all-around 77 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see identical ailments, achieving a higher of 79.

Get the most recent updates on the rain with the Cost-free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Down load the ABC7 app for climate alerts: Click right here for iOS products | click on listed here for Android devices. If you have the application, change on force notifications and personalize the application. Click on on My News from the base menu, then star the topics you’d like to observe and faucet Carried out.

Reside radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings



Download the no cost Accuweather application for Iphone and Android units.

Share your weather conditions photos and online video with #ABC7Eyewitness

seven-Day Forecasts









