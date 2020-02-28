socal-person-information-alleged-sexual-abuse-by-former-olympian-accused-of-molesting-dozens

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Conrad Mainwaring’s athleticism assisted him develop into an Olympic athlete. It also gave him entry to scores of younger boys, who hoped to abide by in his footsteps.

But these days, Mainwaring stands accused of becoming a serial sex abuser. Those people younger boys are now grown adult men coming forward with their stories.

“I could not outrun him, I could not get close to him, he was even larger than me, and I couldn’t scream for help,” claimed John Shapiro of Hermosa Seaside.

Shapiro wasn’t even 10 several years aged when he first achieved Mainwaring. It was at a Massachusetts sporting activities summertime camp termed Camp Greylock.

Mainwaring, who ran in the 1976 Olympics for Antigua, labored as a coach at the camp.

Shapiro went every single summer time until he was 14.

“That was the very first time when the precise molestations experienced begun,” Shapiro stated.

A couple decades later on Mainwaring was hired at Syracuse College.

Shapiro was an elite significant college athlete and educated with Mainwaring there as very well. He reported the abuse continued.

“He would engage in all these mental game titles on me, break me down mentally, like major psychological game titles wherever he would just torture me mentally until finally I gave in,” Shapiro reported.

Individuals alleged assaults occurred extra than 30 many years back, but Shapiro states they developed a string of troubles in his life that still haunt him today.

“It’s decades of anguish and turmoil,” Shapiro mentioned. “I would have recurring nightmares. My spouse would wake me up. I might be screaming at the leading of my lungs. I battle with addictions. I struggle with melancholy.”

Shapiro is not alone in his accusations against Mainwaring.

An investigative report by ESPN identified much more than 40 gentlemen who say the previous Olympian molested them when they had been boys or faculty athletes, which includes conditions at Caltech and UCLA.

ESPN tracked him down, still coaching younger athletes in South Los Angeles.

Very last thirty day period, Mainwaring was arraigned for sexual battery in L.A.

Meantime, Shapiro has just submitted a lawsuit from Camp Greylock and Syracuse College.

A spokesperson for Syracuse College suggests the university very first realized of the allegations versus Mainwaring previous calendar year.

“We instantly contacted federal and local law enforcement and initiated an impartial evaluate of Mainwaring’s time on campus,” a statement from Syracuse stated. “Centered on that exhaustive review, we have been not able to identify or establish any unique who reported the alleged carry out to University officials when it occurred.”

And an legal professional for Camp Greylock states the present-day entrepreneurs of the camp never had any affiliation with Mainwaring.

Shapiro is just hoping to encourage other folks to arrive forward.

“There is a good deal of other circumstances out there,” Shapiro said. “And the far more men and women who see this, the additional will appear forward.”