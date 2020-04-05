Soccer-FIFA is taking guidelines to resolve pay-cut complaints

MANCHESTER – FIFA is preparing to address complaints and appeals on pay cuts for players, setting guidelines for clubs and football bodies seeking to cut down on cause-stop costs of the coronavirus pandemic, an internal document found by Reuters showed.

The issue of pay cuts for players has erupted as a major controversy in England while in other countries, such as Germany and Spain, players have received temporary cuts in revenue.

As football stops around the world, however, FIFA is aware that it can properly deal with a series of different agreements and possible complaints, and the guidelines encourage any “proportional” cuts.

FIFA’s Coronavirus working group met last week and agreed on a broad range of issues, settled in the document, including that player contracts ending June should be extended to the end of any resumed deal. period.

The internal paper notes that such decisions inevitably reflect national law and specific treaties in each country but said it is keen to avoid large-scale differences between allied leagues and clubs. It also encourages clubs, leagues and players to reach “appropriate collective agreements.”

The guiding principles behind the deal should be to “guarantee certain types of pay to players and coaches, avoid litigation, protect contractual obligations, and ensure that clubs are not bankrupt,” respect the financial impact of COVID-19 on the clubs. “

Crucially, the document states that where clubs and employees fail to reach agreement and where “national law does not address the situation or collective agreements are not applicable,” unilateral decisions to change The contract “will be recognized when they do not consider it justified” by FIFA’s Chamber of Depression in the Player Status Committee or Player Committee.

A “reasonable” contractual change would take into account a club’s economic situation, proportionality of any salary amendment and employee’s net income after that amendment, FIFA wrote in the document.

FIFA will also consider whether the decision applies to the entire squad or specific employees, and whether the club in good faith has tried to reach a joint agreement with its employees.

The FIFA document summarizing the working scenes will be submitted to the FIFA Council Bureau for approval.

A FIFA spokesperson said it was not in the position to comment as a proposal was made to the Council, and “we cannot pre-empt that decision.”

The coronavirus working group is made up of representatives from across the game including FIFA management, confederation, national federations, European Club Association (ECA), FIFPRO player union and World Leagues Forum.

The team also offered an alternative scheme whereby “all agreements between clubs and employees should be ‘suspended’ in any suspension of competitions provided by the proper insurance coverage, and adequate alternative arrangements. income support can be found for employees during the period under discussion. “

The group agreed that transfer windows should be adjusted to reflect the changed dates of seasons, with priority given to teams ending the current season with their existing squad.

FIFA also ruled that the planned new restrictions on loan deals would not materialize until the end of the current period of uncertainty surrounding the game due to pandemics. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)