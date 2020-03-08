Soccer mom, Sheryl Crow and many more to play in a concert to help tornado victims in Nashville

Football mom and Cheryl thief – artists who held concerts to help tornado victims in Nashville.

On Monday (9 March), “Marathon of music” will “to Nashville with love.” Tickets are on sale here.

Also on board will play Karl Brandi Jason Isbel, the singer of “Black Keys’ Dan Ayerbe and others. In the announcement of the show indicates that every penny of the proceeds will go to Nashville fund, with love, to help victims of the disaster and local charities charitable foundation.

View this post in Instagram

Ads in Nashville, with love – a profitable concert, which takes place on Monday, March 9, at @mmusicworks, to help the people of Nashville, affected by a tornado in March 2020. Every dollar collected through the sale of tickets and donations to this event will benefit the Foundation of Nashville, with a love that will provide all the money collected as an aid, and on the organization of mental health. . Performers include @aaronleetasjan, @ashleymcbryde, @brandicarlile, @brothersosborne, Dan Auerbach (@easyeyesound), @jasonisbell, @katiepruittmusic, @kendell_marvel @missmargoprice, @crowmedicine, @sadlervaden, @sherylcrow, @soccermommyband and @iamyolaofficial. . Tickets are now on sale at http://www.tonashvillewithlove.org, a reference to the biography.

Record, which is divided To Nashville, With Love (@tonashvillewithlove) March 6, 2020 at 7:27 am

Last week (March 2) through Middle Tennessee broke through series of deadly tornadoes, and the number of victims – 24.

Music companies, including the collective management of performers and Dualtone Records (label of The Lumineers), caused huge damage to the tornado, and place of residence Bazementa East was completely destroyed. On Monday, the concert will act suavladalnik “basement of the East” Mike eaves.

In the wake of the tornado came out in support of the musicians of Nashville and the affected residents. Taylor Swift has donated $ 1 million to help fund in Tennessee for a tornado, while she watched the likes Hayley Williams and Miley Cyrus, offering their support and sympathy.

Recording a third person, based on Jack White, also expressed their “love and support” to victims of the destruction. Other music companies in the city have also shared stories of damage caused by a tornado.

Last month, the soccer mom released her new album “Color Theory”. The four-star review of the album NME called it “a profound movement of personal pain that is configured to warm pop-lo”.

“Allison – master, engaged in painting vivid images with lyrics, melodies and connection” warm instruments “with destructive words that evoke an emotional blow-rich images that shine on.” Clean “, remain the main language of music Soccer Mommy, only this it seems that Allison is deepening in much more private subject.

“If the” Clean “saw it breaks alarming frustration and heavy longing relations, to” color theory “it boldly draws a self-portrait of all aspects of their lives.