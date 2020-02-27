Soccer Mommy – ‘Color Theory’: a deeply relocating account of own pain set to heat lo-fi pop

Color theory is the science powering what colours search good jointly, but in the circumstance of Sophie Allison – aka Soccer Mommy – color concept is her way of cataloguing various sections of her stellar 2nd studio album.

Composed on the street just after her debut studio album ‘Clean’, and though supporting significant names on tour like Kacey Musgraves and Vampire Weekend, ‘Color Theory’ is split into three, with each and every section signified by a diverse colour. The segments, she points out, “represent the challenges that I’ve created as I have grown up, and how they’ve adjusted me”.

The very first 4 (‘Bloodstream’, ‘Circle the Drain’, ‘Royal Screwup’ and ‘Night Swimming’) are blue, which symbolises sadness and depression the middle three (‘Crawling In My Skin’, ‘Yellow Is The Shade Of Her Eyes’, ‘Up The Walls’) are yellow, signifying bodily and psychological sickness and the remaining batch (‘Lucy’, ‘Stain’, and ‘Gray Light’) are gray – which denotes darkness and decline. Conceptually it could seem like fashion more than material, but the grouping of tracks can make for a mature, excellent album that wields its power around three unique actions.

In the to start with part (blue) Allison candidly opens up about her struggles with mental wellness over buoyant guitars and growling overdriven instrumentals. Delicate production is juxtaposed with candid lyrics that depict her expertise of psychological ailment and self-damage. On stand-out solitary ‘Circle The Drain’ she sings: “Things feel that lower often/Even when all the things is fantastic/Hey I have been slipping apart these times/Break up open viewing my coronary heart go round and around”, more than nation twang and a poppy hook.

Then there is the coronary heart wrenching ‘Bloodstream’, which sees Allison explore when she initial commenced to feel sad, singing: “It’s a half-hearted quiet – the way I’ve felt given that I was 13”, before incorporating “‘cause I may well not experience it now, lined up the wounds with my very long sleeves”.

Allison is a grasp at painting vivid shots with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words and phrases that pack an psychological punch. The wealthy imagery that shone on ‘Clean’ continues to be a spotlight of Soccer Mommy’s songs only this time it feels like Allison is delving into significantly much more private subject matter matter. If ‘Clean’ noticed her choose apart the anxious aggravation and raw yearning of interactions, on ‘Color Theory’ she bravely paints a self-portrait of all elements of her daily life.

Her expansion as a songwriter is particularly obvious in the ‘yellow’ segment, which is about sickness “both psychological and physical”. Seven-minute epic ‘Yellow Is The Colour Of Her Eyes’, fuses psychedelic licks with chugging guitars and a vocal melody that could have occur from an early Taylor Swift file. Heartbreakingly, it expresses Allison’s guilt about remaining away on an intercontinental tour, when her mom, who’s been terminally sick considering that she was a pre-teenager, is at household. “I’m thinking of her from around the ocean/See her face in the waves, her system is floating/And in her eyes like clementines/I know that she’s fading”, she sings.

Meanwhile, ‘Crawling In My Skin’, which features punchy punk-licked riffs and woozy guitar traces, she surmises the debilitating nature of her possess overall health troubles: “Sedate me all the time/Don’t leave me with my mind”.

The last section – grey – features some type of catharsis. ‘Stain’ could possibly get started discordantly, but it evolves into a slow burning slice of heat lo-fi pop. ‘Gray Light’ meanwhile, is a lilting blend of stripped-back again beats and warped manufacturing. The devastation Allison has expert – and the profound outcome it’s experienced on her – is obvious, and the report finishes with the phrases: “And I simply cannot get rid of it/the experience I’m heading down/I can not lose it/I’m looking at my mom drown”, prior to the instrumentation abruptly cuts out.

As explorations of soreness go, ‘Color Theory’ is as lovely as it is brave.

Facts

Launch day: 28 February, 2020

Document label: Loma Vista Recordings