English soccer star Peter Whittingham there was no danger of missing after suffering a head injury from an accidental fall, his former club has announced. 35 He was just 35.

The ex-Cardiff City and midfielder at Aston Villa was reportedly hospitalized following the accident on March 7 … and succumbed to injuries at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday.

Cardiff issued a statement on the tragedy, saying, “It is with the immeasurable amount of sadness we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.”

“We were touched by the heart. The news of Peter’s sudden and impassioned passing kept us on our toes.”

Whittingham is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their son.

“They are at the forefront of our minds and, on their behalf, we ask for their private respect at an uncontrollable and difficult time,” Cardiff said.

The club praised Whittingham for being a family member with laughter … as well as a true professional on the field.

“Peter’s loss is deeply felt by our town, supporters and indeed everyone who is pleased to know him. We love you Pete and your memory will continue to remain with us.”

Whittingham played for Villa from 2003-07 before spending his next 11 seasons with Cardiff … where he became the 9th leading scorer in club history.

