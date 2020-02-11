Social media celebrates February 11th as International Day of Women and Girls in Science

In honor of International Women and Girls’ Day in Science, scientists around the world are using social media to share their own achievements or those of colleagues and other notable personalities in the scientific community.

#IAmAPhysicist I do nuclear physics to decipher the secret of the universe using a method called Coulomb excitation. # WomenInScienceDay # womeninSTEM

Let’s celebrate women and girls in science. International Day of Women and Girls in Science. #womandla ?????? pic.twitter.com/EHf3EtcT0w

– Senamile Masango (@SenamileMasango) February 11, 2020

We celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science!

Let us look back at the life of Marie Sklodowska Curie: a Nobel laureate who has dedicated her life to science and has become one of the greatest women scientists in the world. # WomenInScience #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/lkWQLYLA5j

– The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) February 11, 2020

Happy International Women’s and Girls’ Day in Science! Today I catch a train in the rain to Brisbane unphotogenically to take a #Rstats course that helps me analyze data from this excursion. #WomenInScience #WomenInSTEM #larvalrestoration #coralreef #science pic.twitter.com/ynYrtDQrcY

– Kerry Cameron (@kerryacameron) February 11, 2020

Some of the most active members of the community are here in Louisiana.

Dr. Tabetha Boyajian, astronomer at Louisiana State University (LSU), is the only woman who has officially named a star after her. “Tabby’s Star” or KIC 8462852 is a star with unique differences in brightness. She worked with a group of citizen scientists called Planet Hunters to explore the unique star.

Dr. Boyajian offers the following advice to budding scientists: “People will judge you no matter what you do, so do something you are passionate about.”

Another renowned scientist in Louisiana is Dr. Theda Daniels-Race, a respected professor at LSU with a special interest in nanoelectronics.

Her work encompasses a wide range of research in the field of compound semiconductor electronics. Dr. Daniels-Race and her students study nanoscale phenomena for the development of next-generation devices. Your advice to prospective engineers is: “Don’t stop!”

