Social media in Japan are upset with Studio Ghibli’s Netflix vulnerability

Anime fans can now spend a night with Studio Ghibli after Netflix streamed 21 films from the animation company’s catalog on February 1. However, there is a catch.

While Studio Ghibli enthusiasts are celebrating the news in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, subscribers in Japan and North America curse the streaming service largely because they are excluded from the deal.

Fans in Canada and the United States have posted on Twitter to show their contempt, although the upcoming streaming platform HBO Max will offer the films in North America later this year.

Twitter user @wtfannet tweeted a quote from the Netflix statement along with a video of a man whose smile turns into tears. The Post won more than 70,000 likes.

“When I saw Studio Ghibli, it will be on Netflix next month not in the US, … I hate it here ”, @cristina_vance wrote with an accompanying GIF by Michael from the American adaptation of“ The Office ”and said:“ No! No! Please God, no! “

Meanwhile, @GUN_Vanguard tweeted an image of a shocked Pokemon character looking at his computer screen in response to the news.

Netflix: We are expanding our service with several Studio Ghibli films

Everyone: YAY!

Netflix: You cannot view them in the United States, Canada, or Japan

Other reactions were easier.

“I’m totally excited and I will really make exclusions. Fuck you,” @QueenAshekat wrote.

Many fans were confused as to why the films were not released on Netflix in their home country of Japan.

“So let me make that clear. It is available in Australia, New Zealand and worldwide. But not in Japan, where the films were made, Canada and the USA.

“Studio Ghibli will be playing on Netflix next month. I just didn’t read in Japan! “Wrote @lilykhazali with an accompanying GIF of a man who shouted,” Hey what the hell? “

And while a number of Twitter users quietly raved their keyboard, others suggested some questionable solutions.

“I’m turning on my VPN to watch Ghibli movies,” @doms wrote, adding a picture of a man with a hood and a suspicious mask on a computer to the post office.

Although social media users in Japan, Canada, and the United States were in turmoil about the news, people in the happier regions of the world were preparing for binge sessions.

Twitter user @maekankouya has shared a Ghibli checklist so people can cross out the movies they’ve seen. He wrote: “After marking my checklist, I realized that I need to see more LOL.”

“My love language is watching Studio Ghibli movies while you feed me halloumi fries,” wrote @sophiekeen.

Netflix offers a list of 21 Ghibli movies that will ultimately be available for streaming. These include childhood favorites “Spirited Away” (2001), “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989) and “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988).

The list also includes some lesser known titles, including “Pom Poko” (1994), “Ocean Waves” (1993) and “From Up on Poppy Hill” (2011).

However, it should be noted that one of the studio’s most emotional films, “Grave of the Fireflies” (1988), was not included in this list because its rights are owned by another publisher, Tokuma Shoten.

The films are to be released in monthly installments, the first seven in February, the rest on March 1 and April 1.

And for people who aren’t sure where to start when they’re all released, the New York Times ranked Oscar winner “Spirited Away” in its final studio film rankings.

Despite the exclusion of Japan and North America, Studio Ghibli’s reluctant history with streaming services can only mean that this is an advance over what has been available so far. The previous Disney distribution agreement limited the editing of the films and merchandising after the company’s work for the release of “Nausicaa from the Valley of the Wind” was cut into pieces in 1984.

Although the films won’t be available to Japanese fans on Netflix, they won’t be factored out of the equation entirely.

Nippon Television Network Corp. has the summer tradition of showing a different Ghibli film every Friday evening in August.

“Nowadays, there are several great ways a film can reach the audience,” said Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki in the Netflix press release.

“We listened to our fans and made the final decision to stream our movie catalog,” said Suzuki. “We hope that people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.”