Social media inundated with claims that Dettol can kill coronavirus

British scientists warn that there is no evidence that Dettol can kill the deadly Wuhan coronavirus that is rapidly sweeping the world after false rumors about the disinfectant spray have spread online.

Eagle-eyed social media has spotted a label on the back of a bottle that shows the product claims to have “proven to” kill the coronavirus “. It has been shared by thousands of people on social media.

It has been suggested to “fill up” with Dettol to avoid contamination. Some have even fueled plots that Dettol is “the cure” for the virus – but it has been covered up, the Daily Mail reported.

Although Dettol claims that its products rid some strains of coronaviruses, such as the one that causes colds, they have not yet tested it against the lethal strain of Wuhan.

Indeed, it was not discovered until the end of 2019. Since then, it has caused a global epidemic, killing 213 people and infecting almost 10,000 people in at least 24 countries and territories around the world, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

The images appear to be real labels on several Dettol spray products that say it can “kill human coronavirus”.

We don’t know where the viral messages started, but an amused poster said: “A very drunk Richard found this last night.”

Paul Hunter, professor of health protection and medicine at the University of East Anglia, UK, said: “The active ingredient in Dettol is chloroxylenol which is a widely available disinfectant.

“Chloroxylenol is active against a wide range of viruses and bacteria, including coronaviruses.

“It is used as a surface disinfectant on hard surfaces or on the skin and wounds. It can also be incorporated into soaps.”

Professor Hunter cautioned against using Dettol for any purpose other than cleaning.

He told MailOnline: “Chloroxylenol is toxic if ingested and should not be used as an aerosol that people can breathe.

“It is not clear whether it offers any advantage over standard cleaning and washing with soap and water.”

Paul Kellam, professor of viral genomics at Imperial College London, said: “I don’t think Dettol has been tested for activity against 2019-nCoV. However, the manufacturers claim to kill the activity of a variety of microbes. “

Dr. Michael Head, a senior global health researcher at the University of Southampton, said that disinfectant sprays are indeed useful in getting rid of insects.

He told MailOnline: “I imagine that if used properly, this product and other cleaning products would likely displace the coronavirus (and most other bugs) from surfaces.”

The “human coronavirus” mentioned on the back of the Dettol vial probably refers to the common cold, since the new strain has been correctly identified for the first time in recent weeks.

“Presumably, the cold virus has been tested for its sensitivity to Dettol.”

Experts have recommended the correct use of Dettol according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Dettol is part of the company Reckitt Benckiser (RB). In a statement, RB said: “RB has learned of speculation about Dettol products and the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

“As this is an emerging epidemic, RB, like all manufacturers, does not yet have access to the new virus (2019-nCoV) for testing and, therefore, is not yet able to confirm efficacy levels against the new strain.

“Although 2019-nCoV is a new strain, this virus is very similar to other coronaviruses

“As the world leader in health and hygiene, we continue to play our part in the fight against and control of the virus epidemic.

“To this end, we have donated £ 5.5 million in cash and supplies to help mobilize medical staff to care for those affected and to provide hand soap and hand sanitizers to hospitals in Wuhan. to help contain the spread of the virus. “

