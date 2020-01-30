Social media is reacting to the fact that Georgian football is the number 1 recruiting class after Daijun Edwards

Georgian football has received a commitment from Daijun Edwards. He is the second in the 2020 class when he joins Kendall Milton. The latter has already enrolled in Georgia and is ranked number 7 in the country and number 53 in the overall ranking.

Edwards is No. 21 in the 2020 recruitment class and No. 279 in the country. It is Georgia’s sixth state promise for 2020 recruitment class, which is the most of any state.

Connected: Jeff Sentell breaks down 4-star RB Daijun Edwards and his involvement

Committed #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/pxujxRRFHy

– Daijun Edwards (@ 3wayyyy), January 30, 2020

The news of Edward’s recruitment was received with excitement by fans, players and coaches alike. He is the 22nd member of the 2020 recruiting class in Georgia. The Bulldogs have signed 19 players in the class, with Edwards, the 5-star offensive duel against Broderick Jones and the 4-star center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger the only unsigned prospects.

These three can officially join the Georgia class on February 5.

BOOM! DA Big DAWG stays at home to become a member of #RBU #DawgNation #EndZoneStalkers pic.twitter.com/aYvU8GfZnR

– Dell McGee (@DellMcGee), January 30, 2020

GO DAWGS !!

– Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 30, 2020

# 1 Recruiting Class🐶

– Kendall Milton (@therealkmilt), January 30, 2020

Dawgs at the helm … and not done yet … # GoDawgs

– Chad Lindberg (@ ChadLindberg78) January 30, 2020

These Dawgs are also not finished yet. “# GoDawgs #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/AMvnlj9D5l

– UGA supporter (@Support_UGA) January 30, 2020

Kid is a BALLER #CommitToTheG https://t.co/hXAcQJYQ8f

– UGA supporter (@Support_UGA) January 30, 2020

I’ve learned never to question our coaches’ decision when I choose a player. Hopefully the few in this fan community will follow suit. # Trust the process

– AVIATION AX✈️ (@AXdawgEL) January 30, 2020

Welcome home pic.twitter.com/dPlRSg5CRc

– Joey Horn (@ Joey_Horn18) January 30, 2020

Welcome to the bulldog family! #GoDawgs 🐶🐾❤

– PeachsInGa 🐶🐾❤ (@PeachsInGa) January 30, 2020

BOOM! Welcome, BIG DAWG! Do great things! ⚫️🔴👊💪🏈

– Chris Peterson (@ cpeterson0714), January 30, 2020

With Edwards now counting towards the 2020 class in Georgia, the Bulldogs overtook Alabama as the overall team No. 1 in the 2020 recruitment ranking for the 247Sports Composite. The two teams are very close, Clemson is right behind and the last place 1 will probably not be decided until the dust clears on February 5th.

Georgia will have five scholarship setbacks next season, which has always been the case for Georgia under Kirby Smart.

Connected: Where each Georgia Football 2020 signer and signer ends in the final recruitment score

Edwards had an extremely productive career for Colquitt County, one of the most important programs in Georgia. In his high school career, he finished the tournament with 64 quick touchdowns and 4,413 quick yards, often playing against the best teams in the state. The other main candidate for Edwards’ services was the state of Florida.

The addition of Edwards now also makes it very unlikely that Zach Evans, who runs back with 5 stars, will end up in the Georgia class. He is number 2 in the 247Sports composite leaderboard for this cycle, but was reportedly released by the Bulldogs from his letter of intent in early January. He recently visited Tennessee and Ole Miss.

National Signing Day, on which unsigned commits like Edwards can sign back to schools, is Wednesday, February 5th

DawgNation breaks down Daijun Edwards’ latest engagement in Georgia

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miqJRA2uFyw (/ embed)

More Georgia football stories from DawgNation