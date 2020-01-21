Days after Todd Monken and Buster Faulkner were added to the offensive staff, Georgia added another key element to the future of the Bulldog offense. The Bulldogs received a promise from 5-star quarterback Brock Vanda Griffin on Tuesday morning.

Vanda Handle announced that he would stay at home since he is from Bogart, Georgia, less than 15 miles from Sanford Stadium.

I stay at home. 🌊 #GoDawgs #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/zAnp7zcFLV

– brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) January 21, 2020

He is the No. 1 quarterback in class 2020 and the best-placed lookout point in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and £ 200 and is listed as a pro-style quarterback. But he also ran over 1,000 meters in the second year.

Should Vandagriff maintain its position as the best-placed player in the state, it would be the first prospect from the state of Georgia to commit to and sign the Bulldogs since Kirby Smart took over the program. Vanda Griffin was a one-time commitment from Oklahoma, but he rejected that promise and said distance was an important factor in that.

With Vanda grip in the class, Georgia now has three class commitments. He combines 4-star security David Daniel and 3-star security guard Jared Wilson.

Vandagriff is by far the highest rated engagement in this class. And his announcement caused a lot of strong reactions from coaches, recruits and of course Georgia fans.

The addition of Vanda handle likely means that Georgia will no longer pursue its colleague, 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams. Georgia had recruited both since Williams was the second most threatening quarterback in the country.

Vanda Griffin visited Georgia last weekend after Georgia announced Monken’s appointment as an offensive coordinator. Vandagriff shared what he liked about the Bulldogs’ new offensive coordinators.

“He’s a great guy and it’s fun to be here,” said Vanda Griff on Sunday. “I didn’t talk to him much about football. We talked a little bit and mainly played a little bit of corn.”

This is not the first time that Kirby Smart has received an elite quarterback prospectus as Smart signed Jacob Eason as a 5-star prospectus in 2016 and Justin Fields as a 5-star quarterback in 2018.

Georgia has signed Jamie Newman for the 2020 season, but he only has one season for approval. That said, the quarterback job for the 2021 season should be open. Vandagriff plans to register early, which means that he will be in Athens in spring 2021 to apply for the job. The Bulldogs also have Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck on the program as scholarship quarterbacks.

Jeff Sentell breaks Georgia Football Quarterback Commit Brock Vanda’s grip

Vandagriff had a season in which he caught 34 wide receiver passes in high school.

He also had a season catching up 7.3 yards per carry on the way to 1,001 rushing yards.

But he also had a season in which he threw 3,190 meters.

The junior was also measured at 4.69 seconds on a 40 yard laser.

He also sent every nudge attempt out of the end zone during his second year.

Vanda handle could probably sting in college. This is also the case if he couldn’t meet an offensive lineman on a 4-yard curl route.

Georgian football is committed to the highlights of Brock Vanda handle

