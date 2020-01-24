Social media threats result in Loranger schools being banned

LORANGER – A threat was released on social media on Friday that resulted in all Loranger schools being banned due to heightened security measures.

The headmistress, Melissa Stilley, said that “blocking” is a term used to enhance security measures at local schools in the event of a potential campus threat.

Entry is restricted to school during a block. For this reason, parents are prevented from going to campus to examine their students.

There will also be a greater presence of law enforcement officers on the school premises during a curfew.

“Our schools are taking additional security measures to ensure the safety of everyone on our campus,” said Stilley.

Action News 17 reports that families were informed on Friday morning of the locking procedures at Loranger Elementary, Loranger Middle and Loranger High Schools.

Stilley encouraged families who don’t receive an automatic call from their child’s school to reach the office and provide updated contact information so that they can receive future notifications.