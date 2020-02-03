Social Network Approved line: Cryptocurrency trading

divide

The Japanese social media network Line will be able to trade its own digital currency among its 700 million users from April 2020.

Line’s currency, which has been available since 2018, is Link and was not available on the Japanese or American market due to government regulations in the country of origin.

As a result, Line launched its own exchange, BITBOX, which allowed link currency users to do business with the cryptocurrency in areas where regulations exist. However, BITBOX did not rise to a place among the top 100 exchanges and peaked at 120. Line started another exchange in 2019, Bitmax, with the exchange structure that is integrated into Line’s popular social media app.

Line thus met the standards of the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association this year and can now officially start trading in the country.

Other social media websites are trying to promote their own digital currencies, including Telegram and Facebook, with challenges and growing pain in recent months. Regulatory problems confuse Telegram, although the Russian social media network has so far raised more than a billion dollars to achieve market legitimacy.

Facebook’s Libra also faces obstacles as countries and collaborators, including telecommunications giant Vodafone, oppose the global social media giant’s currency plans and abandon its strategic start. The European Central Bank (ECB) openly urges its member banks to find alternatives to the Libra.

