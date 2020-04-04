Social Project: Federal Governments Have Much Power to Protect Us During Pandemics – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Do you remember the civics course … and you didn’t pay attention? Today, we need that lesson from civil society more than ever. The Civics Project is a fact-based, unbiased weekly designed to answer your basic questions about how the U.S. government and political system are supposed to work.

Question: Can the federal government force people to stay in their homes and not travel across state lines?

Answer: Yes and no. The power to quarantine exists, but it varies depending on the circumstances and location.

We live in a federal system, which means we have different governments with different powers.

Under the trade clause in the U.S. Constitution (Article I, paragraph 8, Cl 3), Congress has broad authority to regulate interstate and foreign trade, which means that the federal government has fairly broad power over people at points of entry such as airports and national borders. Under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Congress has been given significant powers by law to prevent the spread of the disease. We saw examples of the recent exercise of this federal authority when people were isolated when traveling abroad or departing from cruise ships.

Once in the country, much of the responsibility for a pandemic lies with the states under Amendment 10. The powers of the state police in this area are extensive, but how these powers are exercised can and how they differ. Sometimes it requires a governor, sometimes it’s a state health department or a court. You can read a summary of the various state laws on the National State of State Legislatures website.

Most state laws on isolation or quarantine are fairly old, and some have been on the books for more than 100 years. If you read them, you may see that they are written to address some of the major historical health issues, such as tuberculosis. Some efforts have been made to reform these laws, but not so much attention has been paid to it, as modern medicine has become more effective in dealing with many of these crises without extensive state intervention.

The big question is, however – and what I’m sure that most people want to know – whether these forces boundaries. The Constitution protects the person from unlawful search and seizure and confers rights to fair treatment and privacy. However, the government also has a duty to look after the general welfare – that is, the public – and to protect health and safety. This is a good lesson in how rights are not absolute, and we are often forced to balance them. In general, courts have been reluctant to assess states in the exercise of these powers, unless it was arbitrary or unreasonable.

But there have been cases where courts have escaped quarantine if they have been oppressive or even discriminatory.

Although states have competence, they often work with the federal government. However, you can see the impact of the division of authorities in the different ways in which states deal with the new coronavirus. Some states have implemented strict requirements, while others – such as Florida – have so far taken more limited action. Federalism is a strength in many situations because it allows states to try different solutions and lets us see what works. But in the case of communicable disease pandemics, inconsistency of approach can be a long-term problem if a poor outbreak in one state spreads to a neighbor.

Kevin Wagner is a renowned constitutional researcher and professor of political science at Florida Atlantic University. The answers given do not represent the views of the university.

The professor wants to hear from you. Remember, no question is too simple; but it may be too biased.