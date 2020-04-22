Social Security and Medicare fund risky even before coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON >> The financial condition of the government’s largest benefit program remains unstable, with Medicare projected to become insolvent in six years and Social Security’s track record cannot afford full benefits starting in 2035.

And what’s without accounting for the impact of coronavirus, which is sure to impose more pressure on the two programs.

For Social Security, the expected date of 2035 to deplete the trust fund reserves means that it could only pay 79% benefits at this time.

The anticipated schedules, which remained unchanged from last year’s estimates, were unveiled today with the release of the annual administrator reports of both programs.

Though the rebalancing of work by the end of this year with payroll tax returns to near-normal levels, the shock of the pandemic shutdown could accelerate the reduction of the Social Security trust fund by about six months, officials told reporters.

If a recession extends into next year, it could mean that a reduction would come a full year earlier. The consequences may be worse for the Medicare program, which in this report has estimated to reduce its supply by 2026.

The recession predicted by economists is projected to be profound in the 1930s, which means fewer payers for Social Security and Medicare. Comparing the problem, the pandemic will impose heavier burden on the health program, which provides care for people 65 and older.

“Next year’s report will be a more important report because it will take into account what we are experiencing now,” said William Arnone, CEO of the nonpartisan National Academy of Social Insurance, which works on education and policy.

More than 20 million workers have been laid off so far. As a result, employers and employers no longer pay payroll taxes to support the Social Security and Medicare giant retirement benefits trust for inpatient care.

People who are forced to retire because of losing their jobs could see their lifetime Social Security checks reduced because the wages that they were expected to receive at work will not factor into the calculation of benefits. One year is no small sacrifice for older workers who are at or near their maximum earning capacity.

“That will be reflected in next year’s report,” Arnone said.

The Medicare Part B premium for outpatient care is expected to go up by about $ 9 next year, to $ 153.30 a month.

The impact on Medicare costs can be harder to sort out, said Fred Riccardi, president of the Medicare Rights Center advocacy group. That is because of a push-pull effect on costs.

“This demographic information is that those on Medicare are the most severely affected,” Riccardi said, noting that older people suffer the worst consequences of COVID-19. Hospitals will increase Medicare costs.

“But we also know that the stay-at-home order put optional surgery and treatment on hold,” Riccardi continued. Older people are also more likely to need hip and knee replacement and other procedures now paused, and that would tend to lower projected Medicare costs.

Dates are the years that both programs will use trust funds when that happens, Social Security will have to cut benefits that many recipients depend on, or lawmakers will have to increase the payroll tax. Medicare would have to cut its payments to hospitals, nursing homes and other medical providers unless taxes are increased.

Annual board reports contain the same general warnings that have been brought up for years. Both benefit programs need to make adjustments to become financially sound. But the choices of tax cuts or tax increases bring that about to remain politically unattractive to most lawmakers.

Instead, Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, has called for expanding both programs. On Social Security Biden would increase benefits, especially for low-income people, while increasing more income from upper-income earners.

President Donald Trump promised during the 2016 campaign not to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits. Before the pandemic, he said in an interview that his administration should take a look at benefit programs, but the White House press office pushed back on suggestions he had opened the door to cuts.

Several proposals have been put forward. They include reducing the annual cost of increasing Social Security life benefits, increasing payroll taxes or increasing retirement age for Medicare. But there is a little political appetite for these changes.