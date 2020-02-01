Social Stars Lele Pons & Hannah Stocking Dinner at Catch LA | Hannah Stocking, Lele Pons

Sat, February 01, 2020 at 8:20 p.m.

Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking go have dinner together!

Social stars and best friends were spotted enjoying a meal at Catch LA this week in West Hollywood, California.

The the flashed a smile in a black and white dress with black ankle boots, while Hannah Stocking display your abs in a short white shirt with trendy denim pants, white lace-up shoes and a beige handbag.

“THE SUPER BOWL IS TOMORROW !!!” The the shared on Instagram Saturday February 1. “Good luck SHAKIRA❤️ can’t wait to see you kill him! The best of the best 🔥.”

ICYMI, listen Lele Pons talk about how she got her start on social media, and be sure to watch her “Vete Pa La” clip if you haven’t already!

