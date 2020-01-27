Socialist party fires council member who compared Thierry Baudet with Nazis

The Socialist Party has ordered a faction leader in Groningen to give up his seat after calling the chairman of the Forum for Democracy (FvD), Thierry Baudet, on Twitter as a Nazi.

Maarten Kluit refused to apologize for his tweet, which he called Baudet “the greatest threat to the nation state,” but resigned from his post in Midden-Groningen after the SP distanced himself from his words.

“I certainly see similarities between Baudet and Fascism and National Socialism,” he said on Sunday. “By that I mean the huge hatred of foreigners that Baudet projects, the attacks on the positions of judges, the media and anyone who disagrees.”

Kluit, who was appointed chairman of the five SP councilors on January 1 of this year, will succeed party veteran Han van der Vlist.

A party statement said there was a “difficult and tough decision”, but Van der Vlist was clearer when he spoke to RTV Noord: “We said: this is wrong, he has to give up his place.”

Van der Vlist added that he was the only candidate to take over. “The other council members could not or did not want to do this, so I took the responsibility. I will take the helm so that we can steer the group together into calmer waters.”

