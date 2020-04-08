When I flew back to Los Angeles in mid-March, I planned to be home for only a fortnight. The tension around the Koronov virus started to get complicated, and the desire to see my family overcame my fears of getting sick (or getting sick). Three days after I landed, California issued a state injunction, and then the real panic struck – and not just because the schools were closed and my permanent cafe rocked to an outlet only. My inner anxiety increased with the knowledge that I had lived at home, indefinitely, for the first time since my high school year.

I was a high school parent’s dream – respectful, introspective, pretty predictable. In adulthood (and as a New York freelancer, no less), I leaned hard for my independence. Now stuck in my old bedroom, I felt really emo, trapped and unfriendly like I did in 10th grade. I rely on old iTunes playlists that used to be my late night drive soundtrack (think of Mac Miller’s comics). In a bout of boredom one night, I went over books left over from English honors III for entertainment. I only brought home a week’s worth of clothing, so my outfits were a modest and desperate mix of wide sweatpants, track and field hoodies, and my mother’s slippers – a sad sequel to American Eagle jeans in my teens.

My five-year-old family – my parents, my two younger brothers and I – has never been the type to sit together at the dinner table every night, but now, there is nothing to do except cook and hang out (it’s not like no one has a practice course to go). The infection really was something you could see. The first day of our official shelter, I started humming “The Love You Save” by Jackson 5 while washing the dishes, and my sister joined “I’m the one who loves you, I’m the one you need!” Without missing a beat, my family broke into a five-part harmony for the chorus. (It wasn’t the first time this happened, but it was among the most gizzy.)

Stopped by this spontaneous lone burst, my mother sought new ways to celebrate them all under one roof. On the second day, she sent us her plans for a group fitness evening.

“Hello family,” it said. “Tonight will be our first CoronaCareWorkout session. Please be ready to meet at the lobby at 5:30 pm. No excuses. We’ll start with some tensions and then walk a few blocks in the neighborhood. Good things. #Selfcare see you then!”

My 19-year-old brother, ever Taurus, was discouraged To suspend animal passage; My 22-year-old sister Didn’t bother to send text again. Still, at 5:30, we burned shoes and headed outside. Our pajamas, too, were outside, looking electric just to see other faces like us. Eye contact was exciting.

Some days at home were harder than others. The night after our moderate workout, my mom chose Baby (yes, Babe) for our family movie night. My parents teased me that I fell asleep immediately, blaming the two glasses of red wine I had. But talking pigs were not enough to get around my anxiety caused by exhaustion.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but I jumped into this plane ticket to come home 48 hours before my flight because deep down, I knew my family might need more than team training. The time and space that I put in when I left home led to the possibility that they might fall into a clear focus. No matter how much we talked on the phone most often before the virus before Coronon, I wanted to be present through this crisis to play all the roles I felt before leaving.

Flying home for holidays is undoubtedly different from purchasing a one-way ticket during a once-century public health crisis. But in a time that feels so insecure, allowing myself to be a girl again was a balm. Eventually, I will return to my Brooklyn apartment – cook my meals, buy my own shampoo – but for now, self-care means embracing my old one.