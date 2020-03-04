[sociedad-conclude-mirandes-operate-to-access-cup-closing]

Authentic Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their 1st target against Mirandes with teammates March 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, March 5 — A first-half penalty attained Real Sociedad a 1- acquire at next division side Mirandes yesterday and a three-one mixture victory that sent them through to the Copa del Rey ultimate.

Real Sociedad, who received the very first leg two-1 at property, will experience either Granada or Athletic Bilbao on April 18. Athletic Bilbao received the 1st leg 1- at property.

Sociedad went ahead 5 minutes in advance of the crack when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty next a Mickael Marsal hand ball in the location.

They went near to doubling the tally when Adnan Januzaj hit the woodwork a single minute into the next fifty percent.

Mirandes, who experienced only just one shot on concentrate on in the match, in no way threatened to proceed their aspiration operate in the competition, through which they removed La Liga sides Villarreal and Sevilla. — Reuters