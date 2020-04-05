“Society, the government must be more attentive to people with disabilities” – other sports

30-year-old para-athlete Manasi Joshi gained recognition after winning the World Medal at the BWF Para-badminton World Championships last year. After a tough 2019 competitive year, Manasi watched the berth at the Tokyo Paralympics, with qualifying tournaments approaching. But the coronavirus pandemic has torn apart the sports calendar and destroyed itself as tournaments around the world began to halt. Shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his 21-day detention in India, Manasi, who was at his badminton academy in Hyderabad, returned home to Ahmedabad to be with his family.

At home, during the grocery race, Manasi realized the difficulties a disabled person had to face in the midst of statewide incarceration, at a time of unprecedented public danger.

In an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, the para-badminton star gave a glimpse of her life at home in the midst of closing:

“The lock had an impact on my training. My academy in Hyderabad was closed, so I returned home to Ahmedabad to stay with my parents. Fortunately, I arrived before the lock was closed, otherwise I would have to stay alone in Hyderabad. I keep in touch with my physiologist, trainer and my dietitian.They have planned the right schedule for me.

“Still, there is a limit to what workouts can do at home. There are a lot of cardio exercises that I am not able to do. We have created a gym according to requirements, but now I have to adjust to my current requirements. So obviously the problem is. But we are trying to adapt to any what situation.

“In the meantime, I enrolled in an online course on Disability Awareness and Support from the University of Pittsburgh. I read and keep myself busy. I write emails, talk to people. I had a busy 2019 year so I didn’t have time to hang out with people or connect with my friends. So, now it’s time to get all that stuff rolling. I keep in touch with people. Every day I try to contact my friends and check with them how things are going and what is going on in their life.

“I cook at home too. It was my hobby, but then I started cooking to survive. But now I can cook for experimentation, which I enjoy. I made South Indian food for my family the other day. We had an auntie cook who would come to me and cooked incredible delicacies.I tried to cook Palak paneer and beans in my own style.I’m trying to bandage everything and do some experimenting with it.I made a different type of Frankie, which turned out to be really tasty So I’m trying to experiment with my cooking and eating different things But of course following my diet (laughs).

“I also watch TV. I watched Special-Ops on Hotstar. It was pretty interesting. Admittedly, I didn’t have much time to read anything. I’m stuck with the 24X7.

“When the Paralympics were postponed for one year, it exceeded my hopes of going to Tokyo and competing for a medal. So this hope pretty much motivates me these days. One year is a lot of time for me to work on my development. It’s definitely a blessing in disguise for me.

“We had a lot of tournaments last year. We used tournaments every 15-20 days. I broke one prosthesis when I was in China for my World Cup. After that, although I tried to change part of the prosthesis, I failed to reach the alignment in which I played. So now I have time to adjust and learn to play with my new prosthesis.

“I now have time to learn different skills and styles. I also ordered a prosthetic startup order. So, this year I plan to learn how to run. I kind of forgot how to run. So I hope this will be useful in training. I keep my fingers crossed.

“I follow WHO guidelines on how to prevent coronaviruses – washing hands, wearing masks publicly, maintaining social distance. Another thing I constantly do is keep my prosthetic devices clean. I use crutches and walkers at home, so I clean their surfaces by wiping them with a cleaner.

“We take turns in our household to buy groceries. So one day I went out and realized it wasn’t easy for me. It took me too long to stand in line. Usually I would just sit and wait my turn and not stand in line. But I don’t want to get infected these days.

“People know me, my disability was pretty visible, I was in my pants. But no one gave up the token for me. People distributing tokens didn’t think they should think about bringing me forward, so I won’t have to stand too long I went to buy only items, not for fun.

“Later, I went shopping for vegetables, and people pushed me to do my shopping first. When people push me, I lose balance, even if I just stand.

“I really want the people and the government to be considerate and kind enough to allow people with disabilities and senior citizens to give them the opportunity to buy groceries first. I really appreciate how these supermarkets are still being run in these times. But I just wish there was a rule to allow people with disabilities to go first, but then it would be better if people became more attentive to themselves.

“It bothered me to live alone in Hyderabad and what if I was alone there. At least here, I have my siblings here. If I ask them to go grocery shopping, they will do it for me, they are super supportive. But then in our household we treat everyone equally I believe in independence I don’t want to be dependent on anyone But I would ask the authorities to understand and be a little kinder and considerate.

“People with disabilities need to touch other surfaces to know exactly where we are. At this point, people are advised not to touch them. People with disabilities are at greater risk of catching COVID-19, we are the ones who need more attention. bearing in mind that people with disabilities are also vulnerable members of society who are increasingly affected by incarceration.

“I can’t just say everything is perfect if it’s not. People are empathetic, but to sensitize the general public, we need to create more awareness. If I say you need to help people with disabilities, all people say we will get groceries for them. That’s not the type help i need, all i need is just who pehle jaane do.If you don’t want to give your token, that’s fine.But at least tell the authors inko pehle jaane.

“We need to change how people respond to disaster in such a scenario and how we treat vulnerable sections of society. We need to think from a different perspective when designing a plan for how to combat this pandemic. “

As told to Karan Prashant Saxen

