Socso to announce employer software for wage subsidy beginning these days | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Beginning now, the Social Protection Organisation (Socso) will be announcing the weekly status of purposes submitted by businesses beneath the Wage Subsidy Scheme by way of online video recording.

Socso in a statement right here nowadays mentioned employers should cooperate by publishing varieties with comprehensive specifics in get to expedite the acceptance course of action.

“Since the software opened on April 1, Socso uncovered some businesses have submitted incomplete purposes and are not supplying the specific data or their paperwork are in the erroneous format.

“Some programs sent to the Work Insurance policies Plan did not have the employer or organization bank account selection, instead companies delivered their individual financial institution account amount,” it mentioned.

The assertion said businesses can also implement on line at prihatin, perkeso.gov.my or check out any Socso office environment to submit their kinds following the motion control buy (MCO) has finished.

The closing day for the subsidy software is September 15.

Any enquiries can be directed to Social Stability Organisation (Socso) by means of electronic mail at [email protected] or fb.com/perkeso.official or simply call at 03-8091 5100/03-4264 5555/1-300-22-8000.

He explained employers are not permitted to lay off their staff, deduct their salaries or pressure them to get unpaid go away for 3 months immediately after the programme is implemented. — Bernama