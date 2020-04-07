SoFi Acquires Bank Technology Company Galileo for $ 1.2 Billion

SoFi, a personal finance platform, announced Tuesday that it had acquired Galileo, a technology company that helps a wide range of financial startups, including Robin Hood, Revolt and Chime.

The deal, which has a sticker price of $ 1.2 billion, is a major development in the so-called Challenger Bank world. The term describes the growing number of online startups that rely on third parties, including Galileo, to support technical and legal work. .

“ Using Galileo has helped people to achieve their financial independence through their own direct efforts, while annotating the broader eco-friendliness of companies, ” said SoFi CEO Anthony Noto. A system that allows the system to join the world and support the world-a statement announcing a transaction.

The announcement did not include financial details of the acquisition, but those familiar with the transaction say that $ 875 million of the purchase price is in the form of SoFi shares. The outstanding balance will be paid with $ 75 million in cash and $ 250 million in borrowings.

Theoretically, the acquisition allows SoFi to compete with Robinhood and Chime, which rely on Galileo for their day-to-day operations. Services offered by Galileo include account setup, financing, direct deposit, early pay direct deposit, and bill payment.

But sources familiar with the deal said that SoFi plans to run Galileo as a giant company similar to AWS, a cloud computer company operated by Amazon and used by many competitors. Sources added that SoFi intends to offer Galileo as a white label technology provider in other countries, including Latin America.

SoFi has been using Galileo as a customer for some time, but the acquisition is surprising as both companies are out of turmoil. In the case of Galileo, the 20-year-old company suffered a massive technology meltdown in late 2019, and some clients, including Chime, had to rob customers of banking services for up to 24 hours.

Meanwhile, SoFi needed to be rebuilt after its founder, Mike Cagney, resigned in 2018 after reporting on parties and a culture of sexism. At the same time, SoFi has been facing headwinds for years to extend beyond its core business of student loan refinancing to other services such as loans, cryptocurrencies and consumer banking.

In a recent interview with Fortune, Noto said the CEO was around the corner, and future growth would be for all revenue customers, rather than Ivy League graduates who had long considered core “ members. ” Said to be brought by catering.

Those familiar with the Galileo acquisition also noted that the transaction values ​​SoFi’s share at $ 15.41. This is in line with the company’s previous assessment in early 2019, suggesting that SoFi is overcoming the current crisis.

More must-read financial reports from Fortune:

-What Small and Medium Businesses Need to Know about SBA’s Payroll Program

-Banks and lenders accepting SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan applications

—JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon portrays a worse future than 2008 in annual letters

—Are you heading for depression? Economists weigh

-Listen to Leadership Next, examine the evolving role of the CEO on a Fortune podcast

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] sofi