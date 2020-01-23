SoFi stadium inside: Rams and Chargers in Inglewood’s new home are almost done

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) – The Rams and Chargers are preparing to play the next NFL season at the new SoFi stadium in Inglewood.

Officials said on Wednesday that the stadium was 85% complete and that the $ 5 billion SoFi stadium is scheduled to open this summer.

“It’s like the eighth wonder of the world,” said Chargers kicker Michael Badgley. “It’s crazy. I didn’t know it was like that.”

The roof will be covered with 302 frames and so far 122 have been installed. The bilateral video card will have 260 speakers.

Jason Gannon, general manager of SoFi Stadium, explains that the size of the project and the architecture of the building are what make it special.

Taylor Swift will open SoFi Stadium on July 25. The Rams and Chargers will start playing in the fall.

The stadium will also host the LVI Super Bowl in February 2022.

The Rams organized the groundbreaking building ceremony in November 2016.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.