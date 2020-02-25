sofia-carson-aided-make-one-of-lana-condor’s-dreams-come-genuine!

Lana Condor may never have gotten the probability to be a Disney Channel star but Sofia Carson is assisting make that desire come correct!
The duo stopped by A Minor Late With Lilly Singh, in which Lana opened up about her childhood aspirations to be like Hannah Montana.
“I needed it so negative! When I was in sixth grade…I would indication up on these fraud internet websites that were like, ‘Sign up and we’ll make you a star!’ It under no circumstances arrived accurate, but which is alright!” Lana defined.
To support make component of her aspiration appear real, Sofia gave Lana a Disney Channel wand tutorial and she received the likelihood to produce her possess variation of the renowned promo vid!
Test out Lana residing her Disney Channel goals below…
Click on within to watch the relaxation of Sofia and Lana’s interview…
