sofia-carson-aided-make-one-of-lana-condor’s-dreams-come-genuine!

Lana Condor may never have gotten the probability to be a Disney Channel star but Sofia Carson is assisting make that desire come correct!

The duo stopped by A Minor Late With Lilly Singh, in which Lana opened up about her childhood aspirations to be like Hannah Montana.

“I needed it so negative! When I was in sixth grade…I would indication up on these fraud internet websites that were like, ‘Sign up and we’ll make you a star!’ It under no circumstances arrived accurate, but which is alright!” Lana defined.

To support make component of her aspiration appear real, Sofia gave Lana a Disney Channel wand tutorial and she received the likelihood to produce her possess variation of the renowned promo vid!

Test out Lana residing her Disney Channel goals below…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8NDevmHAmSY" width="500"></noscript>

Click on within to watch the relaxation of Sofia and Lana’s interview…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5untIJK6odA" width="500"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ati9WR1eteE" width="500"></noscript>