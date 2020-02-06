Sofia Carson participated in 200 auditions before landing her first role! | Sofia carson

Sofia carson stress the importance of being persistent!

The 26-year-old actress and musician revealed that she participated in 200 auditions before landing her first role in an episode of Austin & Ally.

“I moved to Los Angeles to go to UCLA. Education has always been a huge part of my life and for my parents. It was always the business that they supported me unconditionally, however, I had to go to school and continue my studies. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to even go to university, ” Sofia tole Priyanka Chopra in an interview for Teen Vogue.

She continued, “I moved to Los Angeles myself and auditioned while I was in school. After classes, I ran and auditioned once or twice a day. Or as I often missed classes, I would email my teacher and say, “I have this big hearing. I will invent all my studies ”, et cetera. But they were always really understanding. I did about 200 auditions before I got my first job. It was a small starring role in a Disney Channel series called Austin & Ally. I remember when I received the email saying that I got the job, at the very bottom, it said, “ And that’s what you’re going to be paid ” and I was like, “ Ah, am I paid to do that? “

