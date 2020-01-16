Sofia Carson “will live boldly” with Revlon as new brand ambassador | Beauty, Sofia Carson

Sofia carson has just been announced as the new Revlon ambassador!

The 26-year-old singer “I Love You” and starlet of the Descendants will be ahead of the Revlon ColorStay Foundation, the Super Lustrous Lipstick and the ColorStay Eyeliner, which should be released this spring.

“Since I can remember, one of my favorite places in the world was my mother’s vanity, where I discovered my love of fashion, beauty and the perfect Revlon red lipstick,” Sofia recalled in a statement on partnership. “I wore it to my very first dance recital and to each recital, performance and dance competition thereafter. I felt invincible on stage in my red lipstick, as if I could do and be anything. “

She adds: “I am so proud to join the other incredible Revlon ambassadors who inspire me and countless women around the world. Revlon’s Live Boldly platform tells the woman I was raised; a woman who is fearless herself and who boldly fights for her dreams. “

Check-out SofiaThe Ambassador reveals the video below!

