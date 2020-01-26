Sofia Kenin beats Coco Gauff in the fourth round and reaches the quarter-finals

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Coco Gauff’s most recent Grand Slam run in history ended in a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0 loss in the fourth round of the Australian Open against Sofia Kenin on Sunday.

Like Gauff, Kenin is a young – if not quite so young – American and reached her first big quarter-finals with the win.

“I just had to calm down, relax, do my best and fight,” said the Kenin with the 14th seed. “I’m just so speechless.”

In her previous game, 67th Gauff Naomi Osaka beat 4th and became the youngest player in the professional era to defeat the reigning women winner at the Australian Open.

But Gauff did not play as well this time and ended the tournament with 48 casual mistakes, more than twice as many as Kenin’s 22.

After Kenin dropped the first set, she immediately tipped things in her direction, interrupted the first game of the second, and never let go of that lead.

When it conveniently ended, Kenin dropped her racket on the baseline and covered her face with tears in her eyes.

“She is such a tough player. We had a great year 2019,” said Kenin, referring to Gauff with words that also apply to Sunday’s winner. “Respect for her.”

Just before Gauff emerged as the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon’s history last season and defeated Venus Williams on the way to round four, Kenin entered the Grand Slam stage at the French Open by serenading Serena Williams against Wimbledon Major went to the second round for the first time.

Gauff’s strength is impressive. A tiny hint: she slammed a forehand so hard that she loosened a piece of a sponsor’s white plastic shield.

Kenin can’t copy that. Thanks to her relentless ball tracking and relentless stance with a racket in hand, Kenin rose from 52nd to 12th place in the WTA in 2019 while winning her first three singles at tour level and a pair in doubles.

Next up is another first-time slam quarter-finalist: Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in 78th place, a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 winner against Wang Qiang, the 27th seed. It was Wang who surprised Serena Williams in the third round.

Last year’s runner-up in Melbourne, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, continued to advance before returning 6: 7 (4: 7) against Maria Sakkari 6: 3. 6-2.

“There were a lot of nerves out there right from the start. I did not feel well. I was just too tight and everything flew, ”said Kvitova.

Eventually she worked out the problems, started swinging more freely and took control.

Also on Sunday, defending champion Novak Djokovic stood in the quarterfinals against Milos Raonic No. 32.

Djokovic defeated Diego Schwarzman 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 4. With 35 aces, Raonic defeated the 2014 US Open winner and the 2018 Australian Open runner-up, Marin Cilic, 6: 4, 6: 3, 7: 5.

Perhaps just as remarkable: the Canadian produced 30 aces more than Cilic, a large server itself.

Raonic has 59 holds in a row and won all 12 sets he has played on his way to his third quarter-final in Melbourne. He was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016, but has not made a Grand Slam semi-final since when he has had a number of injuries in recent years.

“I haven’t had much to do in the past two years,” said Raonic, “that means a lot to me.”