Sofia Kenin looks at bright lights from the first Grand Slam Final

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Sofia Kenin enjoys the bright lights and the big city, which is why she would like to live in Manhattan one day and maybe explain why she is successful on the Grand Slam stage.

“Maybe because of” Gossip Girl “… I love New York. I just love it there,” said the 21-year-old American. All of Fifth Avenue. All of these stores. I am a chic girl. I like these stores and live life. “

Kenin is the focus of the Australian Open, where she will face the two-time major champion and former No. 1 Garbine Muguruza last Saturday.

“I don’t want to defend myself against her. She can really put the ball down. She’s really aggressive,” said Kenin. “I have a feeling that it will be who controls the points more, who dictates. Of course the defense will obviously help.”

This is Kenin’s debut in a Gran Slam title fight. She had never completed the fourth round before.

Her robust and varied style, however, she wore in week 2 in Melbourne Park to her 15-year-old star star Coco Gauff and the top-seeded Ash Barty.

“You don’t experience that very often. Of course I will enjoy it. It’s so exciting. In the truest sense of the word butterflies,” said Kenin, whose words gush out of her mouth as fast as her legs carry her around a place.

“I’m just going to focus on what I have to do, my game. I’m going there. It’s time to shine.”

She is still as mature and confident as she was when she told a television interviewer in a video clip on social media that she could return a serve by Andy Roddick, the 2003 US Open champion.

That attitude showed up in her semi-final against Barty on Thursday when Kenin lost twice a point before losing the first set and then twice a point before losing the second set before 7-6 (8-6), 7- lock. 5 victory.

“She has the ability to adapt. She has the ability to try different things and control the center of the court, ”said Barty, the reigning French Open champion.

“She is very confident right now,” said Barty.

Kenin started in 52nd place in 2019 with zero tour-level titles and finished in 12th place and with three individual trophies.

She believes the biggest win of her career has contributed to this surge: a win over Serena Williams in the third round at Roland Garros last May.

“You cheered Serena on. She is my idol. Winning the match was really a lot of emotions. After that I felt like it was going to start, ”said Kenin. “Yes, things were just starting to get together for me.”

Kenin is trained by her father Alexander, who moved the family from Russia to Florida after Kenin’s birth.

After beating Barty when asked how Kenin could handle her first appearance in a grand finale, Dad was honest.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Today was (her) first Grand Slam semi-final.”

Muguruza was there and did the same in tennis: she contested her fourth slam title match and is the only woman who has defeated every Williams sister at that time. She defeated Serena at the French Open 2016 and Venus at Wimbledon 2017.

“Guaranteed nothing,” said Muguruza, whose fluctuating results over time pushed her out of the top 30 in the rankings, making her the least major major for the first time in half a dozen years.

“In the end, the bat has to speak out there. No matter how many Grand Slams you have, ”said Muguruza, who won 7: 6 (10: 8) and 7: 5 in the semi-finals against Simona Halep, another two-time major champion. “It’s a tennis match. Even if you have 15 Grand Slams, you go out and you have someone who can beat you.”