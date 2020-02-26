sofia-kenin-loses-opening-match-again-ash-barty-cruises-in-doha

DOHA – Australian Open up winner Sofia Kenin shed her opening match for the next 7 days in a row as Dayana Yastremska defeated the American 6-three, 7-six (seven-4) Tuesday at the Qatar Open up.

Kenin has nevertheless to acquire a WTA Tour match given that earning her initially Grand Slam title in Melbourne after heading out in the opening spherical in Dubai past 7 days. She was offered a bye into the next spherical in Doha, but dropped to an opponent that also beat her at Wimbledon last year.

“I just truly feel like I just cannot locate my match, I’m not taking part in the way I want to be taking part in, so it’s very discouraging suitable now,” Kenin said. “Obviously coming off of Melbourne where by I felt I was taking part in the ideal tennis of my life coming down to enjoying, not the worst tennis, but not actively playing the tennis I want to be enjoying.”

Major-rated Ash Barty cruised past Laura Siegemund six-3, six-two, even though No. 3 Karolina Pliskova ousted Bernarda Pera of the United States six-3, six-.

Fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic and Petra Kvitova also advanced.