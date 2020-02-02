Sofia Kenin wins first Grand Slam title after defeating Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final

As a child, Sofia Kenin met some great tennis players. It could be on the way to becoming one yourself.

Kenin won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday, beating a resurgent Garbine Muguruza 4: 6: 6: 2: 6: 2 when Melbourne’s volatile weather reappeared.

At 21, Kenin became the youngest female winner at the Australian Open since her idol Maria Sharapova in 2008.

“I am so proud of myself, my father, my team and everyone around me,” said Kenin. “We all worked hard. We went through hard times. We made it. We fought. I’m like cloud nine.”

She converted five out of six stops and saved ten out of twelve herself, often with brave winners. It turned out to be a turning point to come 2: 0 from 0: 40 in the playoff.

“I think she got very, very good shots during the game,” said Muguruza, who wasn’t seeded well as the former number 1 in the world. “

An increasingly unpredictable Muguruza was eliminated by eight double faults, three in the last game, including a long one on match point.

Kenin held his hand in disbelief at the moment of victory before hugging Muguruza. It soon started to bring Papa Alex in her handshake box. Mama Svetlana stayed at home and was too nervous to watch the game.

Alex said at the start of the tournament after knocking down teen teen sensation Coco Gauff that her daughter should get more attention.

This is no longer a problem.

She moves from 15th place to the top 10 and replaces Serena Williams as the new US number 1.

Kenin, who ended her hopes by unbalancing world number 1, Ashleigh Barty, in the semifinals said that one day she would like to move to New York, also because of the chic stores. She has more money to spend after bagging $ 4 million ($ 2 million).

Like Sharapova, Kenin was born in Russia before settling in New York, Florida at a young age. Her father drove a taxi and learned computers, although he did not speak good English. They had little money.

Sometimes Alex said when he took a taxi that he couldn’t understand where to go.

“I don’t think she saw all the victims we had to go through, but she knows about her and when we got to the country it was very, very, very hard,” said Alex.

Kenin started playing when she was about three and a half years old and hit balls with her father in the driveway in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Well-known tennis coach Rick Macci improved her game and it wasn’t long before a six-year-old Kenin got a tour of the Miami Open from Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters.

As a child, she also had her picture taken with Anna Kournikova and enjoyed watching Andy Roddick.

Kenin is not the biggest at 5-foot-7, but generates enough power by sitting on the baseline and using the pace of his opponents. In addition, it has grown to Sharapova’s strong competitiveness.

In the last two sets, Kenin delivered 19 winners with only eight casual mistakes and also played an incredible defense when needed.

“She has proven that she can keep up on any level,” said Alex. “Those who didn’t believe in her had good reasons not to do it because she was always the smallest, but I think thank God I saw something they didn’t see because I know her better.”

Muguruza doesn’t have the most power on the tour, but there is plenty of poison that is relentless to play with.

Kenin was backing off for the start, though she didn’t seem overwhelmed in her first Grand Slam final.

Melbourne’s weather lives up to the script. After two days with scorching temperatures of over 40 degrees, rain followed and the temperature dropped considerably until Saturday evening.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the bush smoke that hit Melbourne in the qualifying week after the bush fires in the country was not a problem during the tournament.

Early tour for Muguruza

Kenin lost the serve 1-1 with a forehand and Muguruza built a 4-2 advantage, aided by winning a 23-round rally that ended in a volley winner.

Muguruza, who came 32nd in the Australian Open, was broken 4: 4 after making a double mistake for the second time in a row – a precursor to more suffering in the third.

But Muguruza did not allow this slip to turn into a longer slide and break back 5-4. She first created nine stops that were sealed with a loud roar of the Muguruza.

Losing the first set seemed to be a problem for Kenin as the last time a player had to go back to 2013 to win the final after dropping the opener – Victoria Azarenka defeated Li Na.

Kenin is more used to roaring than Muguruza and let out a loud “Come on” three times, even if she reached a breakpoint in the 2-1. A Muguruza mistake led to the break.

When she endured 4-1, Kenin purposefully went to her chair to accommodate her quick steps between the points.

Her runners-up were brilliant – eight winners and only four casual mistakes.

Just like their lonely meeting in Beijing last year that Kenin won, the match went to a third.

The trainer visited Muguruza when she felt the effects of a fortnight, but there was no medical break.

Kenin saved all three breakpoints at 2-2 by moving Muguruza and registering three winners. It was brave tennis under extreme pressure.

“This is the game I feel like I’ve changed things,” said Kenin. “I had to play some (of my) best tennis. I did. After that I was on fire. I was ready to get the beautiful trophy. “

Muguruza had to work as hard for points as another 23-shot rally showed when Kenin’s defense praise maintained the point.

Muguruza then dropped the serve from 40-15 – after Kenin scanned the band after his return and then made a double mistake at the breakpoint, he lacked a backhand on the net – and Kenin didn’t look back.

This was still an encouraging tournament for Muguruza, who defeated Serena and Venus Williams in their other two major finals.

The 26-year-old, who had sat in a Grand Slam for the first time since 2014 after a difficult year in 2019, defeated three top 10 positions after reuniting with coach and Hall of Famer Conchita Martinez. Climbing Kilimanjaro in the off-season seems to have been a life-changing and career-changing moment.

“I think I’m in a good process,” she said. “I think I felt my game a lot better than before.”

Muguruza, however, failed to soar on Saturday thanks to an American whose determination matches her impressive game.