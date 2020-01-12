Sofia Richie and Barbie Ferreira help honor Danielle Lauder at Violet Gray event | Barbie Ferreira, Cassandra Gray, Danielle Lauder, Ellen Pompeo, Jaime King, Mark Ronson, Retta, Samantha Ronson, Sofia Richie

Loading...

Sofia richie and Barbie ferreira strike poses while attending a celebration of the new Estée Lauder Act IV capsule makeup collection on Friday January 10 in Beverly Hills, California.

The event was launched by Violet Gray Cassandra Gray in the spotlight Danielle Lauder, aspiring actress and great-granddaughter of Estee Lauder.

More celebrities present at the event included actresses Ellen Pompeo, Jaime King, Rettaand siblings Mark ronson and Samantha Ronson.

“I’m so excited to launch my limited edition makeup collection with Estée Lauder and make my debut in Act IV in one of my favorite beauty destinations, Violet Gray,” Danielle said in a statement. “The Act IV collection was inspired by Hollywood, making Los Angeles the perfect place to start. I am so grateful Cassandra and the whole Violet Gray team for allowing me to bring the collection to life in the heart of Los Angeles. “

READ MORE: Ellen Pompeo reacts to Justin Chambers’ release of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB