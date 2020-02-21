[sofia-richie-&-boyfriend-scott-disick-are-still-heading-potent,-additional-than-two-many-years-later-on!]

Sofia Richie shares a cute kiss with longtime boyfriend Scott Disick in this new photograph shared to her Instagram Tales though at the Rolla’s x Sofia Richie Selection on Thursday evening (February 20) at the one Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-outdated design been given guidance from Scott at the start event.

Sofia also obtained assist from her brother Miles Richie and father Lionel Richie with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

On her Instagram Stories, Sofia shared a image of her and Scott, 36, sharing a kiss at the occasion and she captioned it, “My enjoy.” They have been dating given that the tumble of 2017.