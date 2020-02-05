Sofia Richie explains why she won’t be participating in the “Kardashian season” next season | Follow the Kardashians, Sofia Richie

Sofia richie will not be featured in the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 21-year-old model revealed the reason for this in a conversation with ET on Tuesday, February 4.

During the interview, she revealed that she probably wouldn’t appear in new episodes of the series anytime soon.

“Well, because I want to play! I feel like, for a while, I held things back a little because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) no fear! I’m going to do theater very soon, ”she revealed.

“Great things are happening and I am really excited about it,” she added.

“The roles I’m playing right now are pretty similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” she said.

