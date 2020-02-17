[sofia-wylie-launches-new-prank-demonstrate-‘got-ya’-on-igtv,-1st-visitor-is-a-‘hsmtmts’-co-star!]

Sofia Wylie just began her personal prank display termed Received Ya!

The 16-yr-outdated entertainer is internet hosting the new present, which will see her pranking her close friends, and additional.

Here’s a description of the clearly show: Welcome to my new display!! It’s heading down and no a person is exempt from getting caught right in the middle of the show… in particular Sofia Wylie! “GOT YA” is a concealed digital camera prank exhibit hosted by Sofia Wylie.

Every single episode of this new demonstrate requires you behind the scenes when Sofia pranks her good friends you all see on Tv set and surprises them with factors only you uncover in videos!

Sofia‘s very first guest is one of her High College Musical: The Musical: The Collection co-stars, Frankie A. Rodriguez.

“Already plotting my revenge 😈,” he commented on her Instagram post.